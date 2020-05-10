Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — At least one person was killed Sunday night when a vehicle veered off Grizzly Peak Boulevard about a mile north of state Highway 24, the California Highway Patrol said.
The accident was reported about 6 p.m. Sunday by witnesses who said they saw a silver SUV go off the roadway. Several other motorists stopped at the scene to try to help, the CHP said.
The Oakland police department is now handling the accident response; Oakland police didn’t immediately respond to a request for information.
