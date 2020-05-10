



Good News — Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Concord Repair Shop Owner Fixes Donated Vehicles To Help Feed COVID-19 Victims

CONCORD — A small business owner in Concord is turning his ability to repair cars into a way to feed people struggling during the shutdown. Dave Kemnitz co-owns D&H Enterprises, a car repair shop in Concord. Twelve years ago, as members of Rotary International, he and his wife Mary began a car-donation program to raise money for charity. That’s when they learned a hard truth. “(People) donated 32 cars in a span of three months and (Rotary) ended up with $800 in their pocket,” Dave said. Read More

Coronavirus Headlines

San Francisco Restaurateurs Hope City Will Permit New Outdoor Dining Options After Reopening

SAN FRANCISCO — The coronavirus economic disaster has landed squarely on the service industry. So what can be done to mitigate a crisis that has already forced some restaurants to close for good? Often with hugs and kisses, the Nozzolino family has been welcoming guests into their cozy North Beach restaurant Franchino since 1989. “(Diners) shared food or, they had some wine left over, they shared with the next table,” said Josephine Nozzolino. “People came here for family, for friends, for something different than being in a place where people don’t know you.” Read More

Elon Musk Says Tesla Going To Court To Force Reopening Of Fremont Assembly Plant

FREMONT — Tesla founder Elon Musk took to social media Saturday, posting that the automaker was headed to court to force the reopening of its Fremont assembly plant and threatening to move the operation out of California. The battle between Musk and Alameda County officials has been simmering since March when a restrictive stay-at-home order was put into place. After keeping the doors of the plant open for a few days, claiming Tesla was an essential business and allowed to remain open under the mandate, Musk closed the facility when the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department threatened to take action. Read More

Nearly 70 Percent of Inmates at Central Coast Federal Prison Test Positive for COVID-19

SANTA BARBARA — A total of 823 inmates and 25 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Lompoc federal correctional complex in Santa Barbara County, according to data released Friday by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. The complex in Lompoc is comprised of two facilities: Federal Correctional Institution Lompoc: a low-security facility that houses 1,162 inmates and United States Penitentiary Lompoc, a medium-security prison that houses 1,542 inmates. At the FCI Lompoc facility, 792 of 1,162 inmates — or approximately 68% of that facility’s total inmate population — have tested positive for the virus, according to the latest BoP data. Read More

San Francisco Paid $30,000 A Day For Empty Hotel Rooms During Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — For weeks, nearly 1,000 hotel rooms meant for frontline workers have sat empty in San Francisco. The city leased them when they saw how overwhelmed New York City was when its surge hit. The move has come at the cost of about $30,000 a day. But officials now say they overestimated the need. 80% of the rooms regularly went unused for the past several weeks, according to the SF Chronicle. “It’s pretty shocking, particularly when we were told that one of the reasons we couldn’t get people into rooms was because it costs too much money,” said SF Supervisor Matt Haney. Read More

Solano County Allows All ‘Low Risk’ Businesses To Reopen

FAIRFIELD — Phase 2 of the reopening process in California started Friday but depending on where you live the restrictions may differ. For example in Solano County, it doesn’t matter what type of business you operate. If you’re considered low risk, you’re allowed to open, including some offices of non-essential businesses. According to the Solano County Health Officer Dr. Bela Matyas, he wanted to base openings on whether or not the business could follow social distancing guidelines. Read More

Oakland Mayor Asks Crowds To Stay Away From Gathering At Lake Merritt

OAKLAND — Mother’s Day weekend is expected to have beautiful weather, which is great for moms, but health officials in Oakland are worry about what it could mean for popular public parks. “We must give the lake a break,” said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf in asking that people to make other plans this weekend than a trip to Lake Merritt. “We have seen large gatherings,” Schaaf warned. “We cannot continue to allow it.” Read More

Infection Statistics Provide Sense Of Urgency As Free, Walk-Up Testing Opens In Oakland

OAKLAND — A free, walk-up COVID-19 testing center opened in Oakland this week, another step to get more people in vulnerable communities tested. The city of Oakland is partnering with Verily, a research division of Google’s parent company Alphabet, to open sites like Roots Community Health Center free of charge and no insurance needed. “We really wanted to put this right into the community in a place and site where there are a lot of people who are walking, biking, and riding AC Transit buses,” said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf. Read More