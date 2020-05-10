SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A man who had been arrested days earlier and released on $0 bail because of the coronavirus was back in custody after allegedly stealing a car from a Santa Rosa dealership and leading Sonoma County deputies on a wild pursuit that ended in a crash.

John Pote, a 41-year-old transient from Santa Rosa, appeared to be unharmed in the collision, but was transported to the hospital to be evaluated before going to jail.

Investigators said the incident began on Thursday when Pote was arrested for several law violations after causing two separate disturbances at the Sonoma County Airport in less than one hour. He was released on $0 bail pursuant to California’s emergency bail schedule.

Then early Saturday morning, at about 1:30 AM, a deputy was patrolling Santa Rosa Ave. when he came across a blue Mini Cooper leaving one of the car dealerships.

The car still had all the stickers on it, indicating that it was still for sale. Clearly suspicious, the deputy attempted to stop the car. The driver did not stop and a wild pursuit ensued.

The driver of the Mini Cooper led deputies at high speeds from Santa Rosa Ave. onto northbound Highway 101, and up into the Larkfield area. At times, investigators said, speeds topped 100 mph during the pursuit.

The pursuit came at an end at the intersection of Old Redwood Highway and Lark Center Drive, when the driver lost control of the car and crashed while going approximately 90 mph.

Deputies returned to the auto dealer and determined Pote had burglarized the business, then stole the Mini Cooper.