EL SOBRANTE (CBS SF) — A 42-year-old El Sobrante man was in custody Sunday night after his grandmother was discovered inside her bedroom with fatal injuries, authorities said.
The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department dispatched deputies on a medical-police call to a home in the 700 block of Pebble Drive in El Sobrante at 9:28 a.m.
When they arrived on the scene, the deputies found a 90-year-old woman suffering from trauma in a bedroom. She was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
The woman’s identity was not being released at this time.
While at the residence, deputies detained the victim’s grandson. He was later arrested for homicide. He is identified as Sean Johnson, who has been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.
