OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two children killed in a crash involving a Caltrans rental vehicle on Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland last week have been identified by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau as 13-year-old Elijah Naidu and 8-year-old Candace Parks.
The crash was reported at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday on westbound Highway 580 just east of Lakeshore Avenue, according to the California
Highway Patrol.
A white Honda Accord lost control and struck the rear of a white Ford F-250 Caltrans rental truck parked in the center divider. Two Caltrans employees were outside of the vehicle doing maintenance work and were not hit, CHP officials said.
A white Toyota Sienna minivan then struck the Honda, and Naidu and Parks, both passengers in the Honda, were killed. A third child in the vehicle suffered moderate injuries while the female driver had major injuries and was taken to a hospital, No one in the Toyota was injured.
Impairment is not considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP’s Oakland-area office at (510) 457-2875.
