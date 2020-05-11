PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A man died of his injuries after being pulled from his burning vehicle following an early Monday morning crash in Pittsburg, authorities said.

Pittsburg police said officers responded to a report of a traffic collision with injuries in the 900 block of Garcia Avenue shortly after midnight.

As officers arrived on scene, they found a car had just collided with the front of a parked big rig. The car was engulfed in flames and officers could see the driver unconscious and trapped inside.

Several officers used fire extinguishers to hold back the flames as they began to pull the man from the vehicle. Contra Costa County Fire arrived on scene to assist and took over medical aid.

The man was transported to John Muir Medical Center, but died of his injuries. His name has not been released.

During the investigation, several witnesses described the car traveling at a high rate of speed on Garcia Avenue just prior to the collision.

It was not known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.