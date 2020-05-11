HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) – A man was hospitalized after being shot several times with a BB gun in Healdsburg Sunday night following an argument, police said.
Around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting victim at a home in the 400 block of Matheson Street.
There, officers found the victim and with injuries to his face and hands. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to police.
Inside the home, officers found a BB gun. Detectives believe the victim and the suspect had been arguing and, at some point, the suspect retrieved the gun and shot him.
Officers were able to arrest the suspect, who’s been identified as Uriel Yescalopez of Healdsburg, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.
