MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — The Berkeley Police Department bomb squad was able to neutralize what appeared to be some old unexploded ordnance or ammunition found Sunday afternoon near a popular hiking trail, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said.
Sheriff’s Lt. Jesse Klinge said a hiker on “Trail 6A” off the Eagle Trail just outside the Homestead Valley area of Mill Valley, and just outside the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, found two military-green ammunition canisters – one above-ground, with wires and blasting caps and the second partially buries near the trail.
“It looked like it was getting readied to be blown up,” he said.
The nearby trails were closed off to the public shortly after the green canisters were reported and the bomb squad was called in.
At 11:18 p.m. authorities issued an all clear.
“The Berkeley PD Bomb Squad has sucessfully and safely destroyed the suspected explosive device,” the sheriff’s office said in an email alert. “The area has been cleared by the BPD Bomb Squad, MCSO Deputies and the Mill Valley Fire Department. Trail 6A and Eagle trail will be open to local foot traffic at sunrise.”
