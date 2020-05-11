SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Police in San Bruno on Monday confirmed the arrest of a DUI suspect who crashed into multiple vehicles and a fire hydrant before fleeing the scene Sunday evening.

At around 7:05 p.m. Sunday, a San Bruno Police officer was flagged down by a citizen reporting a hit-and-run collision that had just happened on Scott Street and East Huntington Avenue. The suspect vehicle was described as a dark SUV.

While the officer was investigating that incident, police dispatch received a report of another hit-and-run collision that occurred on the 600 block of Masson Avenue where a dark SUV hit a number of parked vehicles and a fire hydrant. Officers searched the area and quickly located the suspect vehicle, unoccupied and parked at Lions Field.

Shortly thereafter, officers located the suspected male driver walking on the 500 block of Third Avenue. The driver, identified as a 43-year-old San Bruno resident, was evaluated and subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. His blood alcohol concentration was .19, more than twice the legal limit.

The suspect was cited for hit and run as well as driving under the influence and taken to a local sobering facility. San Bruno Police are continuing to investigating the case. Anyone with any information related to the crime is asked to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.