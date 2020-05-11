SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Fire crews in San Jose are at the scene of a large fire at a recycling center on East Alma Avenue Monday afternoon, according to authorities.
The San Jose Fire Department tweeted about the fire at Caraustar Recycling San Jose on the 300 block of East Alma Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. San Jose police shut down East Alma between 7th to 10th streets to accommodate fire units responding.
Crews are working to extinguish a fire at a recycling center on the 300 block of E. Alma St. Alma is closed between Senter Rd. and 7th Street. No evacuations or injuries to report at this time. pic.twitter.com/xTrwNR3qHL
— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) May 11, 2020
Video shot at the scene appeared to show fire crews getting an upper hand on the smoky fire. Currently the cause of the fire is unknown.
There was report of any injuries from the fire or any shelter-in-place order due to the heavy smoke.
