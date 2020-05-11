



ALAMEDA COUNTY (CBS SF) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office leveled some pointed criticism of the state’s current zero bail policy in a social media post Monday, announcing that a suspect who had been arrested a record seven times during the coronavirus shelter-in-place order now had his bail set at $200,000 after his latest crime.

Last month, judges issued an order to release suspects accused of misdemeanors and non-violent felonies without bail over concerns about endangering jail inmates during the coronavirus pandemic. While officials have maintained that communities can be kept safe despite the policy change, law enforcement have been highly critical of the change.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Twitter account posted about the suspect identified as Waseen Abuhwaidi Monday at noon. While no specifics were given about his whopping seven arrests since the shelter order went into effect, the tweet said he had been taken into custody for various assaults, stolen vehicles, thefts and trespassing in multiple cities.

Waseen Abuhwaidi has been arrested a record 7 times during SIP. Numerous assaults, stolen vheicles, thefts, trespassing and now robbery and attempt carjacking. All in multiple cities. 200k bail will keep him in custody for now. #Zerobail is a Fail. pic.twitter.com/CqgoW6qkjl — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) May 11, 2020

While Abuhwaidi had been been released each time, his latest crime of robbery and attempt carjacking earned him $200,000 bail that “will keep him in custody for now,” according to the post.

Law enforcement in a number of Bay Area jurisdictions have been making a point of posting about the criminal activity of suspects who have been recently arrested and released after being cited due to the zero bail policy.

Just over the weekend, a man who had been arrested days earlier and released on zero bail was back in custody Saturday after allegedly stealing a car from a Santa Rosa dealership and leading Sonoma County deputies on a wild pursuit that ended in a crash.