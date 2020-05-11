



LOS ALTOS (CBS SF) — A man has been arrested in the killing of a gardener while he was working in the backyard of a home in Los Altos last week, police said.

Roberto Rivera was shot to death around 11 a.m. on May 4 as he worked in the fenced-in yard of a home on the 1000 block of Highland Circle in Los Altos.

Police said Edgar Lainez-Portillo, 25, of Redwood City was arrested on Saturday for his suspected involvement in the homicide. Lainez-Portillo was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail without bail. Police said further information about the case would be released when Lainez-Portillo is arraigned later this week.

A $10,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing Rivera, offered by Mothers Against Murder, a Los Altos-based nonprofit in partnership with the Los Altos Police Department.

The death marked the first recorded homicide in the city since 1994.

“Thankfully, there have been few homicides in Los Altos in its history and it is with a sense of pride and purpose that we announce this arrest less than a week after this tragedy”, said Police Chief Andy Galea in a prepared statement. “I am filled with pride at the response of our entire police department, from the initial patrol officers on scene, to the investigators that worked tirelessly to bring the suspect to justice.”

The Chief added: “We would like to offer our sympathy to the family and friends of Mr. Rivera. If there is any assistance that we can provide in the difficult days ahead, please know we will be there to support you.”

Chief Galea acknowledged the help on the case from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, the Mountain View Police Department, Palo Alto Police Department, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, San Jose Police Department, and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Cameron Shearer of the Los Altos Police Department Investigative Services Division at (650) 947-2770. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may call the Los Altos Police Department Tip-Line at (650) 947-2774.