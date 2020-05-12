



SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — People battling on the front lines against the coronavirus pandemic across California will be saluted with a military flyover Wednesday by the California Air National Guard.

The Cal Guard’s 144th Fighter Wing, based in Fresno, will be performing the flyover across the state to salute health care workers, first responders and other frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19 beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The flyover will be comprised of four F-15C Eagle fighter jets which will take off from Fresno Air National Guard Base and pass over medical facilities in the San Joaquin Valley, Sacramento, Bay Area, Monterey, and cities in Southern California before returning to Fresno.

The fighter jets were scheduled to pass over the Oakland/Richmond area around 10:43 a.m. and over the San Jose area at around 10:56, allowing for a ten-minute window. Locations in the Bay Area will include Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Richmond, Oakland and Santa Clara, as well as Regional Medical Center and O’Connor Hospital in San Jose.

Wednesday’s flyover in California is part of the nationwide salute by the U.S. Air Force for health care workers and first responders. The pilots plan to do a low pass at several locations in Sacramento including the Capitol, Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, and California Highway Patrol Academy.

Residents in these areas were urged to maintain all social distancing guidelines during this event and avoid traveling to the landmarks and hospitals to view the flyover.

The 144th Fighter Wing also encouraged people to share their photos of the flyover on social media using the hashtags #144FW, #AmericaStrong, and #CalGuard.

All times are subject to change based on weather and environmental considerations.

Locations for the flyover: