SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — People battling on the front lines against the coronavirus pandemic across California will be saluted with a military flyover Wednesday by the California Air National Guard.
The Cal Guard’s 144th Fighter Wing, based in Fresno, will be performing the flyover across the state to salute health care workers, first responders and other frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19 beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The flyover will be comprised of four F-15C Eagle fighter jets which will take off from Fresno Air National Guard Base and pass over medical facilities in the San Joaquin Valley, Sacramento, Bay Area, Monterey, and cities in Southern California before returning to Fresno.
The fighter jets were scheduled to pass over the Oakland/Richmond area around 10:43 a.m. and over the San Jose area at around 10:56, allowing for a ten-minute window. Locations in the Bay Area will include Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Richmond, Oakland and Santa Clara, as well as Regional Medical Center and O’Connor Hospital in San Jose.
Wednesday’s flyover in California is part of the nationwide salute by the U.S. Air Force for health care workers and first responders. The pilots plan to do a low pass at several locations in Sacramento including the Capitol, Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, and California Highway Patrol Academy.
Residents in these areas were urged to maintain all social distancing guidelines during this event and avoid traveling to the landmarks and hospitals to view the flyover.
The 144th Fighter Wing also encouraged people to share their photos of the flyover on social media using the hashtags #144FW, #AmericaStrong, and #CalGuard.
All times are subject to change based on weather and environmental considerations.
Locations for the flyover:
- Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, 2200 Fresno St, Fresno
- Fresno Police Department, 2323 Mariposa St, Fresno
- Community Regional Medical Center, 2823 Fresno St, Fresno
- VA Central California Health Care System, 2615 E Clinton Ave, Fresno
- Fresno City Fire Department Station 5, 3131 N Fresno St, Fresno
- Fresno City Fire Department Station 11, 5544 N Fresno St, Fresno
- Fresno Surgical Hospital, 6125 N Fresno St, Fresno
- Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center, 7300 N Fresno St, Fresno
- Saint Agnes Medical Center, 1303 E Herndon Ave, Fresno
- Community Medical Providers Medical Group, 1570 E Herndon Ave, Fresno
- Valley Children’s Hospital, 9300 Valley Children’s Place, Madera
- Clovis Community Medical Center, 2755 Herndon Ave, Clovis
- Adventist Medical Center – Reedley, 372 W Cypress Ave, Reedley
- Adventist Health Selma, 1141 E Rose Ave, Selma
- Madera Community Hospital, 1250 E Almond Ave, Madera
- U.C. Merced Medical Facility, Services Ln, Merced
- Mercy Medical Center, Merced 333 Mercy Ave, Merced
- California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, 3650 Schriever Ave, Mather
- Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center, 2025 Morse Ave, Sacramento
- California Highway Patrol Academy, 601 N 7th St, Sacramento
- State Capitol, 1315 10th St, Sacramento
- Kaiser Permanente Richmond Medical Center, 901 Nevin Ave, Richmond
- Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center, 3600 Broadway, Oakland
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, 143 N Main St, Milpitas
- Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center, 700 Lawrence Expy, Santa Clara
- O’Connor Hospital, 2105 Forest Ave, San Jose
- Regional Medical Center of San Jose, 225 N Jackson Ave, San Jose
- Dominica Hospital, 1555 Soquel Dr, Santa Cruz
- Watsonville Community Hospital, 75 Nielson St, Watsonville
- Community Hospital of Monterey Peninsula, 23625 Holman Hwy, Monterey
- Los Angeles Police Academy, 1880 Academy Dr, Los Angeles
- Beverly Community Hospital, 309 W Beverly Blvd, Montebello
- Whittier Hospital Medical Center, 9080 Colia Rd, Whittier
- La Palma Intercommunity Hospital, 7901 Walker St, La Palma
- Kindred Hospital Paramount, 16453 South Colorado Ave, Paramount
- MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital, Long Beach 2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach
- St. Mary Medical Center, Long Beach 1050 Linden Ave, Long Beach
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center, 3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance
- Redondo Beach Fire Department Fire Station 1, 401 S Broadway, Redondo Beach
- Los Angeles Fire Department ,540 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach
- Memorial Hospital of Gardena, 1145 W Redondo Beach Blvd
- Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, 1680 E 120th St, Los Angeles
- Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. – Century Station, 11703 S Alameda St, Lynwood
- Community Hospital of Huntington Park, 2623 E Slauson Ave, Huntington Park
- Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, 4650 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
You must log in to post a comment.