SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — People battling on the front lines against the coronavirus pandemic across California will be saluted with a military flyover Wednesday by the California Air National Guard.

The Cal Guard’s 144th Fighter Wing, based in Fresno, will be performing the flyover across the state to salute health care workers, first responders and other frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19 beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

A U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle flies over the skies of Fresno California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Roy Santana/Released)

The flyover will be comprised of four F-15C Eagle fighter jets which will take off from Fresno Air National Guard Base and pass over medical facilities in the San Joaquin Valley, Sacramento, Bay Area, Monterey, and cities in Southern California before returning to Fresno.

The fighter jets were scheduled to pass over the Oakland/Richmond area around 10:43 a.m. and over the San Jose area at around 10:56, allowing for a ten-minute window. Locations in the Bay Area will include Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Richmond, Oakland and Santa Clara, as well as Regional Medical Center and O’Connor Hospital in San Jose.

Wednesday’s flyover in California is part of the nationwide salute by the U.S. Air Force for health care workers and first responders. The pilots plan to do a low pass at several locations in Sacramento including the Capitol, Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, and California Highway Patrol Academy.

Residents in these areas were urged to maintain all social distancing guidelines during this event and avoid traveling to the landmarks and hospitals to view the flyover.

The 144th Fighter Wing also encouraged people to share their photos of the flyover on social media using the hashtags #144FW, #AmericaStrong, and #CalGuard.

All times are subject to change based on weather and environmental considerations.

Locations for the flyover:

  1. Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, 2200 Fresno St, Fresno
  2. Fresno Police Department, 2323 Mariposa St, Fresno
  3. Community Regional Medical Center, 2823 Fresno St, Fresno
  4. VA Central California Health Care System, 2615 E Clinton Ave, Fresno
  5. Fresno City Fire Department Station 5, 3131 N Fresno St, Fresno
  6. Fresno City Fire Department Station 11, 5544 N Fresno St, Fresno
  7. Fresno Surgical Hospital, 6125 N Fresno St, Fresno
  8. Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center, 7300 N Fresno St, Fresno
  9. Saint Agnes Medical Center, 1303 E Herndon Ave, Fresno
  10. Community Medical Providers Medical Group, 1570 E Herndon Ave, Fresno
  11. Valley Children’s Hospital, 9300 Valley Children’s Place, Madera
  12. Clovis Community Medical Center, 2755 Herndon Ave, Clovis
  13. Adventist Medical Center – Reedley, 372 W Cypress Ave, Reedley
  14. Adventist Health Selma, 1141 E Rose Ave, Selma
  15. Madera Community Hospital, 1250 E Almond Ave, Madera
  16. U.C. Merced Medical Facility, Services Ln, Merced
  17. Mercy Medical Center, Merced 333 Mercy Ave, Merced
  18. California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, 3650 Schriever Ave, Mather
  19. Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center, 2025 Morse Ave, Sacramento
  20. California Highway Patrol Academy, 601 N 7th St, Sacramento
  21. State Capitol, 1315 10th St, Sacramento
  22. Kaiser Permanente Richmond Medical Center, 901 Nevin Ave, Richmond
  23. Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center, 3600 Broadway, Oakland
  24. Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, 143 N Main St, Milpitas
  25. Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center, 700 Lawrence Expy, Santa Clara
  26. O’Connor Hospital, 2105 Forest Ave, San Jose
  27. Regional Medical Center of San Jose, 225 N Jackson Ave, San Jose
  28. Dominica Hospital, 1555 Soquel Dr, Santa Cruz
  29. Watsonville Community Hospital, 75 Nielson St, Watsonville
  30. Community Hospital of Monterey Peninsula, 23625 Holman Hwy, Monterey
  31. Los Angeles Police Academy, 1880 Academy Dr, Los Angeles
  32. Beverly Community Hospital, 309 W Beverly Blvd, Montebello
  33. Whittier Hospital Medical Center, 9080 Colia Rd, Whittier
  34. La Palma Intercommunity Hospital, 7901 Walker St, La Palma
  35. Kindred Hospital Paramount, 16453 South Colorado Ave, Paramount
  36. MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital, Long Beach 2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach
  37. St. Mary Medical Center, Long Beach 1050 Linden Ave, Long Beach
  38. Torrance Memorial Medical Center, 3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance
  39. Redondo Beach Fire Department Fire Station 1, 401 S Broadway, Redondo Beach
  40. Los Angeles Fire Department ,540 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach
  41. Memorial Hospital of Gardena, 1145 W Redondo Beach Blvd
  42. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, 1680 E 120th St, Los Angeles
  43. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. – Century Station, 11703 S Alameda St, Lynwood
  44. Community Hospital of Huntington Park, 2623 E Slauson Ave, Huntington Park
  45. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, 4650 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

