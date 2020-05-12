CUPERTINO (CBS SF) — A two-alarm fire damaged an auto shop in Cupertino as well as 10 vehicles there early Tuesday morning, according to the Santa Clara County
Fire Department.
Firefighters responded at 5:11 a.m. to a report of a structure fire at DeAnza Auto Repair at the intersection of Homestead Road and North De Anza Boulevard, and arrived to find the building and vehicles on fire.
Crews were able to control the fire within about 45 minutes and prevented it from extending to nearby residential units, although two units were temporarily evacuated as a precaution.
No injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.