FREMONT (CBS SF) – Police in Fremont arrested a man on Monday after he allegedly attacked three people unprovoked, including a grocery store employee.
Around 1 p.m., officers responded to the Safeway at 3902 Washington Blvd. and learned a suspect punched an employee in the face, as well as two other victims, before fleeing on a bicycle, police said.
All three victims were treated for their injuries and said they didn’t know the victim and that they’d been attacked for no apparent reason.
With help from a police K-9, officers located the suspect near Fremont Boulevard and Chapel Way. The suspect, however, refused to follow police orders and officers deployed the dog until they could safely detain him, according to police.
Police have identified the suspect as 37-year-old Marcell Washington of San Jose. Officers arrested him on suspicion of battery and resisting arrest and he was booked into Santa Rita Jail, police said.
Prior to his arrest, Washington, a transient, had been cited and arrested by law enforcement for several unrelated cases, including alleged thefts and robberies, according to police.
