Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One person was wounded Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in San Francisco near the main campus of City College of San Francisco, police said.
Officers responded at 3:17 p.m. to the area around Jules and Ocean avenues following a report of a shooting.
Officers found one person with an apparent gunshot wound and the victim was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
No other details were immediately available.
You must log in to post a comment.