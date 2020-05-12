PESCADERO (CBS SF) — A Pescadero man was arrested for possession of child pornography following a lengthy investigation, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
In March, sheriff’s office detectives received a tip from the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about a case involving possession of child pornography.
Following the investigation, detectives served a search warrant at gthe 1900 block of Pescadero Creek Road and arrested 64-year-old Roger Phillips for possession of child pornography. Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and there are no other suspects related to this investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information about the suspect was asked to contact Detective Gordon Currie at 650363-4051 or email him at gcurrie@smcgov.org or Detective Kyle Paterson at 650-363-4881 or email him at kpaterson@smcgov.org.
