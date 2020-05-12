



PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A man was arrested for assaulting two woman and then exposing himself to them at a neighborhood soccer complex in Palo Alto, according to authorities.

Palo Alto police said Tuesday the incident happened at the Mayfield Soccer Complex at 2650 El Camino Real at around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a press statement, a woman in her 50s and her mother who is in her seventies were waiting to use the restroom when a man on a bicycle began talking to them and then became threatening.

The suspect then grabbed a few baseball-sized rocks and threw one at the women, but neither one were hit. He then pulled down his pants and exposed his genitals while touching himself, police said. He then entered the restroom, and a short time later left the area on his bicycle, police said.

Officers located a man matching the suspect description several blocks away at the intersection of Curtner Avenue and El Camino Real, and determined the he was responsible for assaulting the women, police said. The Santa Clara County Adult Protective Services was alerted to inform them that one of the victims was elderly and a victim of a crime.

The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Fermin Anthony Aragon of Palo Alto. He was booked at the Santa Clara County Jail on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, and criminal threats, along with a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure.

Anyone with information about the ncident was asked to call Palo Alto Police at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.