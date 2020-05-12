



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Twitter plans to allow most employees to work from home permanently, even after restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic are lifted.

CEO Jack Dorsey made the announcement in an email to employees Tuesday, BuzzFeed News reported.

“Twitter was one of the first companies to go to a work from home model in the face of COVID-19, but we don’t anticipate being one of the first to return to offices,” the company said in a blog post. “The past few months have proven we can make that work. So if our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen. If not, our offices will be their warm and welcoming selves, with some additional precautions, when we feel it’s safe to return. ”

Twitter said it is unlikely that the company’s offices, which include its San Francisco headquarters, would be open before September. Business travel is also halted until then, and Twitter also announced that in-person events would be canceled through the end of the year.

Some employees who are in occupations where a physical presence is needed, such as server maintenance, would still need to come in, BuzzFeed reported. Workers would also receive a $1,000 allowance for work from home supplies.

Twitter’s announcement comes as two Silicon Valley giants, Facebook and Google, announced that most employees would be working from home through the end of 2020 due to the pandemic. Previously, both companies had looked at returning employees to the office as early as June.