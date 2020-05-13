



SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — The California Department of Education on Wednesday announced it will not mandate start dates for school districts in the state as the state provides guidelines for reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook Live event Wednesday morning, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said the state task force is working on developing guidelines for schools to operate once they reopen, but the timeline of reopening will be up to individual districts.

Some of the possibilities under consideration by education officials include different shifts for students that will reduce class size and allow for social distancing.

Some schools may also use hybrid models with a mix of in-class and remote education. Districts will also decide if students and staff will be required to wear masks.

Thurmond said the state will come up with recommendations for the modifications schools will follow, but there is no timeline on when they will reopen. He also noted that next year’s budget will be a real challenge given the economic headwinds the state is currently facing from COVID-19.

“As it relates to the rising to provide the challenge, and meeting the challenge of giving a great education to our students, Californians are meeting that challenge,” said Thurmond. “And we will continue to meet that challenge together.”

Some schools that operate on a year-round schedule may open in july, while other districts may open later than previously scheduled.