SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced a fourth inmate has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Just like the last three cases, the latest case involves an inmate who tested positive at an intake and release facility during a routine COVID-19 rapid test prior to booking.

Of the four inmates who have tested positive, two have already been released, sheriff’s officials said.

In addition, five sheriff’s deputies have tested COVID-19 positive.

Last month, the sheriff’s office and the city Department of Public Health’s Jail Services began testing all new inmates for COVID-19, on top of routine infectious diseases screenings and medical interviews already performed on new inmates prior to booking. New inmates are also being isolated from the general jail population, according to the sheriff’s office.

Furthermore, sheriff’s officials have helped release 26 inmates who had less than 60 days left to serve; suspended all jail visits; increased cleaning and sanitation; moved inmates 60 years or older to single cells in designated areas; and followed the state’s Judicial Council’s emergency order calling for $0 bail for misdemeanors.

Since the March 17 regional stay-at-home order went into effect, the sheriff’s office has reported the city’s jail population to be at a historic low.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.