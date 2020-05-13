NAPA (KPIX) – After weeks of sheltering in place to stop the spread of coronavirus, some businesses were slowly getting back to work in parts of the Bay Area, since reopening started less than a week ago.

Many business owners in Napa say sales really depend on what kind of store it is.

Curbside pickup, which started last Friday when parts of California entered Phase 2 of its plan to reopen, is helping some types of businesses. For others, the picture isn’t quite so clear.

A new chapter has begun for Napa Bookmine.

“It’s picked up a little bit. I think people were taking advantage of the local delivery we were doing,” said Elayna Trucker of Napa Bookmine.

Curbside pickup is giving some customers a slow return to normalcy.

“I can look them in the eye. I can tell them I support them. They were able to call me and let me know when my book was available and I live right down the street,” said customer Megan Healy, of Napa.

At Shackford’s Kitchen Store, which has been in business for more than 60 years, the new owner Patrick Merkley decided not to take advantage of curbside pickup.

He’s still hammering out how to protect his employees.

“Our staff is a little bit older so they are at-risk. It’s not fair for me to ask them to take the risk of doing it,” said Merkley.

“The first and foremost front and center priority is making sure the employers, employees, and ultimately the customers are safe,” said Jeri Hansen of the Napa Countywide Business Advisory Group.

For that to happen, Merkley and his niece are re-arranging their store with new aisles when they eventually open with a target date of June 1.

“We are looking at remodeling the store to make it comply with various requirements. Opening it up with some more space. It’s always been a little bit crowded,” said Merkley.

Louis Salem’s Furniture 4 Less in Napa has been in business for 28 years. Phase 2 reopening hasn’t helped.

“It’s really like ‘how do I say, ‘Turtle walk’. Really slow… maybe we see one customer a day. Yesterday, no customers,” said Salem.