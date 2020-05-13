



HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) – The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday named two deputies involved in a fatal shooting that killed a 56-year-old woman in Half Moon Bay last week.

The deputies have been identified as Deputy John Baba and Deputy David Dominguez. Baba has been with the Sheriff’s Office for two years, while Dominguez has been with the office since 2016, first as a correctional officer and becoming a deputy in 2018.

Both deputies, who weren’t injured, are on administrative leave while the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office conducts an investigation into the shooting. The sheriff’s office is conducting its own investigation.

According to sheriff’s officials, on May 5 deputies responded to Main Street and Monte Vista Lane after someone reported an armed woman was nearby, later identified as 56-year-old Sandra Lee Harmon.

Harmon apparently had a rifle and alcohol with her. Deputies located Harmon behind 845 Main St. and Harmon allegedly fired at a deputy, sheriff’s officials said.

Harmon ignored the deputies’ commands and when she apparently reached for the rifle, which was on the ground, deputies fired at her. She was struck and later died at Stanford Hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.

