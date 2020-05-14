



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News — Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Fremont Educators Celebrate ‘Day Of The Teacher’ Feeding Essential Workers

FREMONT — Wednesday may have been designated as “Day of the Teacher” in California, but members of the Fremont Unified District Teachers Association decided to mark it by honoring local frontline workers with a free lunch. The group of teachers provided a stack of pizzas as a surprise gift for sanitation workers with Republic Services, delivering 20 pies in all. “Our community supports us year round. This is a chance to say thank you to maybe the essential that are unsung,” said Fremont teacher and union member Sarah Clark. The general manager for Republic Services Steve Viamari said their 150 workers were feeling the love. Read More

Santa Rosa Auto Shop Shifts Gears To Make Custom Masks For Frontline Workers

SANTA ROSA — The co-owner of a Santa Rosa auto restoration shop has been shifting gears to help protect frontline workers during the coronavirus shelter-in-place. Ryan Nelson usually upholsters and restores cars at Pacific Coast Custom Interiors. But these days, his Santa Rosa company is using the same tools to make about a hundred masks a day.”We’re in a unique trade. It’s not often that a pandemic suits your skill set,” said Nelson. Soon, the 11-year-old business Nelson owns with his mother and brother donated more than 500 masks. Read More

Coronavirus Reopening

Resentment Builds When COVID-19 Reopening Rules Apply To Some Businesses, But Not Others

BERKELEY — When the COVID-19 shutdown began, we were “all in this together,” but as some businesses like Tesla are allowed to reopen in defiance of the shelter in place order, there is growing resentment among those that can’t. Tesla’s ability to defy Alameda County’s health directive with no consequences sent a strong message to owners of businesses that are still shut down. “To me, if I was a business owner and I was playing by the rules and somebody broke the rules and nothing happened to them, I think I would probably, maybe look at something different, too,” said Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty. Read More

San Francisco Bars Struggle In COVID-19 Limbo With No End In Sight

SAN FRANCISCO — The extensive list of modifications and changes to service that will be required to reopen San Francisco’s restaurants has gotten a lot of discussion, but the question of how and when the city’s bars might be back in business has been largely on the periphery. Without food service, most drinking establishments are still another phase away from reopening under unknown safety guidelines. It is an existential crisis for some of the most unique and beloved places in San Francisco. The old mural on the interior wall at Zam Zam in the Haight-Ashbury has seen it all. Owner Bob Clarke has never seen a challenge like this. Read More

San Francisco Retail Stores, Warehouses, Manufacturers Can Begin Reopening On Monday

SAN FRANCISCO — Mayor London Breed announced Wednesday that all retail stores within San Francisco that have access to the street for pick-up and deliveries will be allowed to reopen on May 18. Initially, the city was prepared to allow just florists, bookstores, cosmetics stores and a few others to reopen on Monday for pickup and delivery services. During her daily coronavirus briefing, Breed announced she was expanding that order to any retail store that has direct access to the street. “The good news is that that [the limited openings] is still happening,” she said. “The even better news is we are able to extent this to all retail in San Francisco with a business that is actually, directly connected to the street.” Read More

San Mateo County To Enter Phase 2 Reopening

REDWOOD CITY — San Mateo County is set to issue a revised coronavirus shelter-in-place order that would allow for more businesses to reopen next week. County health officer Dr. Scott Morrow that he intends to issue the new order in line with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Phase 2 reopening guidelines, which would go into effect on Monday. Under Phase 2, curbside pickup and delivery for retail businesses can reopen. Manufacturing and logistics, along with other businesses can also open with modifications. Morrow said additional details about the revised order will be released later this week. Read More

San Francisco Bay Area Dentists Preparing To Reopen Their Offices

SAN FRANCISCO — Bay Area dentists are ramping up preparations for a June reopening of their offices, which have been closed during the coronavirus shelter-in-place order except for emergency procedures since March. The California Department of Public Health has issued guidance for resuming regular dental care. The state agency gave comprehensive instructions for how dentists and their staff should resume operating, saying they “are in the very high-risk category for exposure” to the virus. Among the instructions are having dentists make sure they have at least a two-week supply of personal protective equipment such as N95 respirators, face shields, goggles and facemasks. All patients and dental staff will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 before entering an office. Read More

Sonoma County Eases Some Restrictions On Parks, Coastal Areas

SANTA ROSA — Sonoma County’s health officer issued an amended order that went into effect Wednesday to ease restrictions on the use of county parks and coastal areas during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. After the closure of all parks in March, health officer Dr. Sundari Mase ordered a “soft opening” of some parks last month, opening them for people to walk or bike to a park form their homes but keeping parking lots closed except to disabled residents. The new order issued Tuesday allows park agencies to reopen some parking lots at inland parks and allows the use of some sports facilities like tennis courts and disc golf, but other facilities like playgrounds, picnic areas and dog parks remain closed. Read More

Alameda County Health Officials Approve Tesla Reopening Plans

FREMONT — After days of contentious debate, Alameda County health officials have approved plans by automaker Elon Musk to fully reopen his Fremont Tesla assembly plant next week under the watchful eyes of the local police department. Workers have been streaming into the plant since early Monday in defiance of a local coronavirus shelter in place ordinance while Musk has taken to social media to defiantly challenge the mandate. He even threatened to move the operation out of the state of California. Both sides became entrenched for nearly two days in a standoff. President Donald Trump, Gov. Gavin Newsom, local officials, Tesla workers, nearby business owners and Fremont residents all weighed in. Some showed their support for Musk’s demands while others cautioned against what they believed was a too early reopening. Read More

Coronavirus And Public Transit

COVID-19 Stay-At-Home Orders Will Have Linger Impact On Public Transit

DUBLIN — As the state moves ahead with re-opening plans, Bay Area public transportation agencies say they are still a long way from being out of the woods. Wednesday night, AC Transit’s Board of Directors heard a proposal to reduce service by 20 percent. BART announced on Tuesday it is asking for another $600 million from the federal government to close a massive budget gap after ridership dropped by 95% during the stay-at-home order. Many other agencies are facing similar struggles. Read More

Coronavirus And Zoombombing

SF Church Leads Class Action Suit Against Zoom, Inc. After Bible Study Class Gets Zoombombed With Porn

SAN FRANCISCO — One of San Francisco’s oldest churches has filed a class-action lawsuit against the popular videoconferencing app Zoom, after a pornographic zoombombing incident during a Bible Study class. Saint Paulus Lutheran Church is a lead co-plaintiff along with a bible study teacher in the case against Zoom Video Communications, Inc, filed in a U.S. District Court in San Jose on Wednesday. Zoom’s videoconferencing app has become increasingly popular since the coronavirus pandemic, when millions of Americans were ordered to stay at home. Read More

Coronavirus and Shelter In Place

SAN JOSE — Homeless advocates carried makeshift tombstones to the entrance of Happy Hollow Park and Zoo in San Jose Wednesday where more than 100 emergency housing trailers are still sitting empty. They called it a die-in to symbolize how people on the streets could perish during the two month delay to open the trailers up. “They go through a lot of effort and expense to get this to happen and not to use them is just ludicrous,” said Michael Morand. The State of California gave 104 trailers to San Jose when shelter-in-place started in mid-March. The trailers had been used to house wildfire victims in Northern California. Read More

Coronavirus And Health

Stanford Doctors Begin Clinical Trial Of New Treatment For COVID-19 Patients

STANFORD — Hoping it may be a ‘magic bullet’ in the battle against COVID-19, Stanford doctors have begun the clinical trial of a drug used to treat hepatitis patients on those infected with the coronavirus. So far, doctors say, early results show some promise in reducing the symptoms and transmission of COVID-19. Until a vaccine is developed, researchers believe this could be the next best thing since it could limit the spread of the highly contagious virus. “I wish I had an answer and I wish I can say this is the magic bullet but the true answer is I don’t know yet,” said Dr. Prasanna Jagannathan. Read More

Santa Clara County Reports 21 More Cases, 2 Deaths

SAN JOSE — Santa Clara County officials announced the confirmation Wednesday of 21 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases and a pair of deaths due to the virus.bThe new cases bring the county’s total to 2,381 and the death toll to 132, according to a pair of county spokespeople. Santa Clara County remains the Bay Area’s infection epicenter and has the sixth-most cases among the state’s 58 counties. The county updates case and death data each day at its coronavirus web page, sccgov.org/sites/covid19/Pages/home.aspx, which also offers links to county support services and up-to-date information on the pandemic. The site can be accessed in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Tagalog and Chinese. Read More

UCSF Study Reveals Smokers May Suffer More Severe COVID-19 Symptoms

SAN FRANCISCO — Smoking significantly worsens COVID-19 symptoms, according to a new analysis by UC-San Francisco of the association between smoking and progression of the infectious disease. In a meta-analysis of studies that included 11,590 COVID patients, researchers found that among people infected with the virus, the risk of disease progression in those who currently smoke or previously smoked was nearly double that of non-smokers. They also found that when the disease worsens, current or former smokers had more acute or critical conditions or death. Read More

4th San Francisco Jail Inmate Tests Positive During Booking

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced a fourth inmate has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Just like the last three cases, the latest case involves an inmate who tested positive at an intake and release facility during a routine COVID-19 rapid test prior to booking. Of the four inmates who have tested positive, two have already been released, sheriff’s officials said. In addition, five sheriff’s deputies have tested COVID-19 positive. Read More

Coronavirus And Business

Speaker Pelosi On $3 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Package: ‘American People Are Worth It’

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday defended the stunning $3 trillion price tag on Democrats’ pandemic relief package as what is needed to confront the “villainous virus” and economic collapse. “The American people are worth it,” Pelosi told The Associated Press. In an interview with the AP, Pelosi acknowledged that the proposal is a starting point in negotiations with President Donald Trump and Republicans, who have flatly rejected the coronavirus relief bill headed for a House vote Friday. Read More

California Adds Millions To Budget To Upgrade Wildfire Response Alongside COVID-19 Efforts

SACRAMENTO — With the impending fire season approaching in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state nevertheless is preparing to spend millions more for wildfire preparation and suppression strategies, including establishment of a new wildfire safety division in the state Public Utilities Commission. In addition, Newsom said PG&E and the two other investor-owned utilities in the state would be tasked with increasing their own wildfire mitigation efforts even as the state is working to usher PG&E out of bankruptcy. Read More

Uber Requiring Drivers Take Selfies To Verify Mask Compliance

SAN FRANCISCO — The experience of taking an Uber is about to change. Beginning Monday, Uber drivers will be required to take selfies in the app to verify they are wearing a mask or face covering before they are able to pick up passengers, the San Francisco-based ride-hailing giant announced on Wednesday. That is just one part of an interactive checklist drivers will have to complete each time they go online to accept rides. Other requirements include confirming they do not have symptoms, sanitize their vehicle regularly and wash their hands. Read More

Coronavirus And Schools

California Superintendent: Individual School Districts Will Determine COVID-19 Reopening Timeline

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — The California Department of Education on Wednesday announced it will not mandate start dates for school districts in the state as the state provides guidelines for reopening during the coronavirus pandemic. In a Facebook Live event Wednesday morning, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said the state task force is working on developing guidelines for schools to operate once they reopen, but the timeline of reopening will be up to individual districts. Some of the possibilities under consideration by education officials include different shifts for students that will reduce class size and allow for social distancing. Read More

CSU, UC Students Unlikely To Return To Campus In Fall

BERKELEY — Most of the more than 770,000 students at California’s two main university systems, which include several Bay Area campuses, aren’t likely to return to campus this fall. The California State University system, which claims to be the nation’s biggest four-year university system, plans to cancel nearly all in-person classes through the fall semester to reduce spread of the coronavirus, Chancellor Timothy White said Tuesday at a board of trustees meeting. At the University of California, which has 10 campuses across the state, “it’s likely none of our campuses will fully re-open in fall,” Stett Holbrook, a spokesperson for UC, told CNN in an email. Read More