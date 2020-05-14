



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A popular free summer concert season that annually draws thousands of music fans to San Francisco’s Stern Grove park has been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

Stern Grove Festival Executive Director Bob Fiedler announced made the announcement Thursday that the today the cancellation of the event that was scheduled to take place on Sundays from June 14 through August 16, 2020.

It marked the first time in the festival’s long history that it has been canceled. Organizers issued a press release in addition to making an announcement through its social media accounts.

“In these unprecedented times, and in an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our staff, artists, audience, and the community, we made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Festival,” said Fiedler. “We…turn our focus to planning for the 2021 season.

Organizers said thanks to a generous challenge grant, donations from individuals this summer will be matched, helping the organization to continue. Click to make a donation.

An eclectic line-up had been planned for the 2020 festival including Animal Collective, Jimmy Cliff, Cuco, Billy Ray Cyrus, Macy Gray, Hanson, San Francisco Ballet, San Francisco Symphony, Tank and the Bangas, and Tower of Power.

A hallmark of the Festival’s programming is also introducing local up-and-coming artists and emerging talents from around the globe as the opening acts for several of the concerts. This season the support acts that were scheduled included Emily Afton, Cindy Lee, North Mississippi Allstars, The Onyx, Megan Slankard, and Ana Tijoux.

Festival organizers said they hoped to reschedule some of those 2020 musicians for the 2021 season.

This summer, in place of canceled performances, the festival is creating Best of the Fest, a virtual video series featuring highlights from the festival’s vast library of concert footage from the past 13 years.

Hosted by KPIX 5 and KCBS personality Liam Mayclem, the online video series will include memorable performances by Sheila E. (2012), Pink Martini (2013), The Doobie Brothers (2015), and George Clinton (2016).