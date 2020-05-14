



FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Police in Fairfield were looking for the public’s help in finding three female suspects who stole cosmetics from a Target store, later returning to the same store to try it again.

The Fairfield Police Department posted images of the suspects, who appear to be in their late teens/early 20s, on its Facebook page Thursday. “It’s a shame individuals are taking advantage of our local businesses during #COVID19, or any time,” the caption said. “Lets catch these Covergirl bandits!”

The three stole over $2,500 worth of cosmetics from the Target store at 2059 Cadenasso Dr. in Fairfield, police said. Two days later, they returned to the store and tried to make off with more merchandise, but the store loss prevention team stopped them and they left in a silver SUV, police said.