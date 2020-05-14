SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Four people were killed and a driver arrested for driving under the influence late Wednesday night in a horrific rollover crash on Highway 85 in San Jose, authorities said.
California Highway Patrol officer Ross Lee said the crash happened around 10:20 p.m. on the highway’s southbound lanes, just south of Cottle Road and involved a 2005 Dodge Durango.
The Dodge had six people inside and was allegedly traveling at high rate of speed. At some point, the driver lost control and the Dodge
overturned several times, coming to rest on its wheels.
Three male passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman was taken to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. A fifth male passenger was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Officers arrested the male driver on suspicion of driving while under the influence, Lee said.
The four victims have yet to be identified and the CHP has not released the name of the driver who was arrested.
The CHP has closed Highway 85’s southbound lanes and the closure could last through 8 a.m. The investigation was being handled by the CHP’s Gilroy-Hollister office.
You must log in to post a comment.