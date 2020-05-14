OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Students at Laney College, Merritt College, the College of Alameda and Berkeley City College will be taking most of their classes remotely this fall, officials the Peralta Community College District said Wednesday.
Disciplines that require face-to-face instruction will be offering in-person classes as long as it’s safe to do so.
School district staff members will be making changes to classrooms and labs to make instruction safe for students taking in-person classes in the fall. As the health emergency evolves, more information from the college
district can be found at safe.peralta.edu.
Peralta joins a growing number of colleges and universities opting to continue distance learning in the fall amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, Santa Rosa Jr. College announced it would continue remote instruction in the fall.
Both the California State University system and the University of California system, which have more than 700,000 students, announced this week that students returning in the fall would be unlikely.
