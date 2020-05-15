SAN LEANDRO (KPIX 5) — A wanted murder suspect has been shot dead by deputies in Alameda County Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s office reported.
The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office reported the shooting happened at around 4:30 p.m. at the Valley Inn motel on the 17000 block Foothill Boulevard in unincorporated San Leandro, just north of the Interstate 580/Highway 237 split.
The sheriff’s office said a deputies were seeking a murder suspect from Oakland who was located at the motel and had barricaded himself in one of the rooms.
Deputies fatally shot the suspect when he came out and opened fire on the deputies, the sheriff’s office said. No officers were injured.
The suspect was not identified. No other information was immediately available.
Officer Involved Shooting just occurred on 17100 block of Foothill Blvd in unincorporated San Leandro. One wanted murder suspect from @oaklandpoliceca was shot and killed after he emerged with gun. pic.twitter.com/iydYMQu37W
— Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) May 16, 2020
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added.
