SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (CBS SF) – The sale of paper BART tickets will be discontinued at the system’s San Francisco International Airport station as of June 1, the transit agency announced. The only fare purchasing option will be the Clipper card.

“While paper tickets will no longer be available for purchase at San Francisco International Airport, riders will still be able to use paper tickets to enter or exit through fare gates,” the agency said in an announcement. “Riders will also be able to add enough fare to a paper ticket to exit the station using add fare machines located inside the paid area.”

BART eliminated paper tickets last August and September at the stations at 19th Street/Oakland, the Embarcadero and Powell Street in Oakland, and Downtown Berkeley as part of its phase out in favor of the reusable and reloadable Clipper card, which is also accepted on other transit systems.

BART says use of Clipper cards has increased from 86 percent to 91 percent across the system since it began eliminating locations selling traditional paper tickets.

The transit district is part of a regional transition to a Clipper-only fare payment system.

The Pittsburg Center and Antioch BART stations opened in May 2018 with machines that dispense Clipper cards only.

