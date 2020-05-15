SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The restaurants in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood are as small inside, as the streets are narrow outside. Restaurant and businesses say they need breathing room in the era of COVID-19 social distancing and the North Beach Business Association has voted unanimously to do just that.

“To take over the parking spaces immediately in front of their businesses. This would allow us to change the streetscape atmosphere on Grant Avenue in a significant way quickly and support those businesses creating virus suppressed safe areas for patrons to come,” said president, Daniel Macchiarini.

They’re also looking to close four blocks of Grant Avenue to traffic and put tables on the streets.

Teague Kernan is the owner of Tupelo and Belle Cora, which currently has a capacity of 49. Once restrictions loosen and restaurants reopen with social distancing guidelines, that could put his business on a razor’s edge.

“I might only be able to serve three tables of four people – or 12 people at a time. Given commercial rents in San Francisco and fixed costs businesses have to face – whether it’s electricity, water bills – it’s not a recipe for success going forward,” said Kernan.

The plan is supported by District 3 supervisor Aaron Peskin. He says this already happens for Italian Heritage Day and can be expanded under the emergency declaration.

“Put up barriers so there’s still ingress and egress for ADA access, for fire department access – so it’s very exciting and very promising and I think it’s going to be a model during the recovery period,”said Supervisor Peskin.

Kernan says this will give North Beach dining establishments a fighting chance.

“Desperate times call for some aggressive measures,” said Kernan.