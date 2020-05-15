ALBANY (CBS SF) – For the first time in more than a month, Golden Gate Fields resumed live horse racing Thursday, but without spectators and with numerous modifications due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the track still closed to the general public, fans can watch races and place bets through a mobile app. Horse trainers and jockeys are being asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

“It was very exciting, no doubt. Any time you have this kind of delay and the fact that everybody didn’t know really when this would end and when we would start up again, it was a big relief,” said horse trainer Reid France.

“It’s definitely different from what we’ve had before,” France went on to say. “So, it’s a little strange and it’s been hard to get used to.”

Races at Golden Gate Fields will take place Thursdays through Sundays until mid-June.

Meanwhile in Southern California, leaders in Los Angeles County are giving Santa Anita the green light to resume racing without spectators for the first time since March. Anyone who enters the track is subject to a temperature check and must wear a face mask.