TONOPAH, Nevada (CBS SF) — A series of earthquakes ranging in magnitude of 6.4 to 4.9 rocked western Nevada in rapid fire succession early Friday, awakening residents in some communities in the San Francisco Bay Area.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first quake — measuring 6.4 — struck at 4:03 a.m. and was followed by temblors of 4.9 at 4:18 a.m. and 5.4 at 4:26 a.m. The epicenter was about 35 miles outside Tonopah, just east of the Sierra Nevada range.

The initial quake struck about 4.7 miles deep, the USGS said, and at least six sizable aftershocks were recorded shortly thereafter, including two with estimated magnitudes of 5.4.

According to the USGS, shaking from the largest Tonapah quake was felt as far away as Oakland, San Jose and other East and South Bay communities.

Several people in Fresno reported swaying lights and being awakened by the jolt.

Check this out, my chandelier was swinging so hard that it was hitting the pipes in my loft in the Pacific Southwest building. This was filmed moments after the earthquake hit! https://t.co/HgOKm0WxK3 pic.twitter.com/ygv7vFeyAo — LanceCardoza (@CardozaLance) May 15, 2020

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the quakes.

More details to come.