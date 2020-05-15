SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two Bay Area celebrities have made an impact to help limit the spread of coronavirus at jail and prison facilities in California.

Oakland native and former Raider/Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, along with his friend and community leader Kevin Parker, were lauded by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office for a donation of cases of hand sanitizer for inmates in custody at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

The sheriff’s office shared a post about the donation on its Instagram page.

At least 50 inmates and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Santa Rita Jail since March.

Also on Friday, rap star and Vallejo native E-40 posted a video on his Instagram page, showing the 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer he donated to Lompoc Federal Correctional Institution and San Quentin State Prison.

As seen in the video, donation appears to be a collaboration between E-40, who also makes a number of alcoholic beverages among his many ventures, and Tom’s Town distillery in Kansas City, Missouri. Many distilleries across the country shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic have adapted their facilities to churn out hand sanitizer.