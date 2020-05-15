OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in a hit-and-run collision in January that took the life of a mother of seven, authorities announced Thursday.
Miesha Singleton, 40, of Oakland, died after she was struck Jan. 17 in the 1800 block of 98th Avenue. She was picking up one of her children in front of the Elmhurst Middle School when the fatal collision happened.
Police said because of tips from community members, officers were able to locate the vehicle they believe hit Singleton several days later.
Singleton’s husband returned to the accident site for a vigil the Monday after the fatal accident, expressing intense anger over losing his wife. He vowed to make it his mission to make 98th Avenue safer.
“You slow down! you see me, I’m going to stop you!” he yelled out to passing vehicles last January.
Henry Melendez is suspected of being the driver of that vehicle. Melendez was allegedly driving south on 98th Avenue when he passed a vehicle stopped for a pedestrian in a crosswalk and subsequently hit Singleton.
Melendez is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 137 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. Oakland police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Oakland police at (510) 777-8570.
You must log in to post a comment.