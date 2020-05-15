



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Friday seized nine vehicles in various cities suspected to have been involved in recent sideshows locally, according to a social media post by the department.

The post was made on the Oakland Police Department’s Instagram account Friday afternoon.

Police said that after an investigation in response to illegal sideshow activity in Oakland, officers were able to collaborate with a number of Bay Area police agencies to seize and tow nine vehicles suspected of being involved in sideshows.

Cars were seized in jurisdictions as far away as Stockton and Brentwood, in addition to Bay Area cities including Union City and Fremont. The seizures were a culmination of a long-term investigation lead by the Oakland Police Department.

“We will continue to investigate those involved in illegal sideshows for the safety of our community,” the Instagram post read.

Despite the ongoing shelter-in-place order during the coronavirus emergency, Oakland has had a number of sideshows, including one last month that ended in chaos with an AC Transit bus being lit on fire.

Authorities did not make mention of any arrests during Friday’s police activity.