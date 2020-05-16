SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A person died Saturday morning after being hit a train on tracks just south of Capitol Station in San Jose, transit officials said.

Caltrain locomotive JPBX 909 struck the person about 10:45 a.m., when the train was headed south toward Gilroy, according to San Mateo County Transit District spokesperson Alex Eisenhart.

The person’s name was not available.

Emergency personnel were at the scene and the coroner was en route, according to Caltrain.

No passengers were aboard the train at the time. No service delays are expected.

The death is Caltrain’s fourth fatality this year.

Locomotive JPBX909 has fatally struck an individual who was trespassing on the tracks just south of Capitol Station in San Jose. No passengers onboard as the train was deadheading south toward Gilroy. No service delays expected. #Caltrain — Caltrain (@Caltrain) May 16, 2020

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed