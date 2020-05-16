NOVATO (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol was investigating a freeway shooting on 101 in Novato Friday night that left a vehicle riddled with bullets but fortunately the driver was uninjured.
CHP dispatch received a 911 call from the victim just before 8:45 p.m, on Friday. The caller reported that an unknown gunman had open fire on them on southbound 101 at Atherton Avenue in Novato.
Responding officers found that numerous shots had struck the victim’s vehicle, but the driver was uninjured.
Investigators said the suspect vehicle, described as a silver Honda Civic, exited the freeway into Novato as the victim continued following them. The victim eventually distanced themselves from the suspect vehicle as it re-entered southbound 101.
Officers were working with the victim to gather as much information as possible on the suspects. Southbound 101 north of Atherton Avenue was closed for approximately 20 minutes as officers searched the roadway for any evidence.
We are asking any members of the public with any information on this incident to please contact our dispatch center at (707)641-8300.
