PIEDMONT (CBS SF) — The 55th annual July 4 parade and related events in Piedmont have been canceled due to public health concerns related to the novel coronavirus, city officials have announced.

“As disappointing as it is to cancel one of our beloved traditions, we want to take every precaution to keep our community safe and

healthy,” Piedmont said in an announcement. “Hosting the parade and party not only has the potential to violate social distancing measures, it would also put our police officers, firefighters, and many other city employees at risk.”

Other cancellations include the annual party in the park, and neighborhood block parties, with the city saying it will not issue street

closure permits. Officials will reconsider the street closure prohibition if state guidelines change, however.

As an alternative, the city is inviting households to participate in a Celebrate in Place competition, offering awards for front yards judged the best decorated on Independence Day.

City television channel KCOM is also assembling a retrospective video about the parade and party in the park and invites residents to submit photos or video by May 31. For details contact kcom@piedmont.ca.gov.