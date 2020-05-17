



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Coronavirus Headlines

Danville Fourth of July Parade Going Virtual In 2020

DANVILLE — The 2020 Danville Fourth of July Parade, a Contra Costa County institution for more than 60 years that draws more than 30,000 people to the streets of this small town, is going “virtual” this year in deference to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Kiwanis Club of San Ramon Valley, the parade’s organizer, is calling for film clips or photos they would like to be included in a livestreamed parade broadcast set for 10 a.m. July 4. There also likely will be some live interviews and cameo appearances scheduled for that day to accompany the submissions. Club officials have set a goal to reach at least 40,000 spectators of its virtual parade. Read More

Speaker Pelosi Calls on SF Corporate Landlord Veritas to Return $3.6 Million PPP Loan

SAN FRANCISCO — U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) is calling on Veritas, one of the city’s largest corporate landlords, to return its $3.6 million small-business loan. Pelosi issued a statement on Saturday that read in part: blockquote>”The Paycheck Protection Program is designed to be a lifeline to help vulnerable small businesses retain their workers and pay other expenses during the devastation of the coronavirus crisis. PPP loans should be directed first and foremost to the small businesses with the greatest need, particularly minority, women and veteran-owned businesses that are struggling. Read More

Napa Valley Pizza Chef’s Online Italian Food Cooking Demos Draw Worldwide Audience

ST HELENA — A celebrated Napa Valley chef offered a simple online cooking class to draw business to his pizza restaurant and it has become so popular that people now tune in from around the world. Tra Vigne Pizzeria in St. Helena is hurting just like all restaurants in this era of the coronavirus. So, owner Nash Cognetti began offering take-out kits to help customers recreate his authentic Italian pizza. “We thought this would be something people could do at their home,” Cognetti explained. “They could cook and still have restaurant-quality food but they could have a little fun doing it.” To help his customers, Cognetti hosted a live, online cooking lesson on his Facebook page. Read More

Vocal Anti-Lockdown Protesters Call on Livermore Mayor to Reopen City

LIVERMORE (KPIX) — Anti-lockdown protests have been sprouting up across the country and California in recent weeks. On Saturday that movement, as some have described it, came to Livermore. “We’re not making any kind of statement other than the fact that we love our small businesses,” Len Digiovanni told a cheering crowd in downtown Livermore. They met beneath the Livermore flagpole and they brought plenty of flags with them. To sum up their sentiments on the shelter-in-place order: they’ve had enough. Read More

Oakland Crackdown on Parking at Lake Merritt Reduces Weekend Crowds

OAKLAND — Oakland’s weekend parking ban around Lake Merritt appeared to be working and preventing some sunbathers and party-goers from showing up Saturday. Parking officers handed out dozens of tickets on Lakeshore Avenue and Grant Avenue but some people got away with parking next to the lake at least for a while. That was because people ripped down many no-parking signs. Parking enforcement officers told KPIX no signs, no tickets since the citations wouldn’t hold up in court. By early afternoon, Oakland police officers had to tell drivers directly about the parking ban. “Now that the signs are down, I think it was a protest for people to say ‘no signs, you can’t ticket me,'” said Oakland resident Denise Williams-West. Read More

Central Valley Town Declares Itself ‘Sanctuary City,’ Defies Stay-at-Home Order

ATWATER — More parks and hiking trails welcomed visitors again Saturday and one city declared itself a “sanctuary” from California’s stay-at-home order as the state’s diverse regions carve their own path toward reopening. Officials in Atwater, a Central Valley city of 30,000 near Merced, unanimously agreed Friday not to enforce the nearly 2-month-old order intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus, meaning local authorities won’t interfere with any business or church that decides to reopen ahead of state restrictions. The declaration was a symbolic gesture of defiance against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order. The city’s mayor cautioned that businesses were taking their own risks by reopening. Read More

Newsom Targets Prison System Cutbacks Among Tough New Budget Measures

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing to significantly shrink the footprint of California’s prison system, partly because of massive budget cuts prompted by the pandemic but also because of philosophy. The revised budget he sent to state lawmakers this week envisions closing two state prisons in the coming years; cutting nearly one in five of the 43 inmate firefighter camps; and eventually closing all three state-run juvenile prisons. He’s also seeking unspecified increases to sentencing credits that allow inmates to leave prison more quickly. And he proposes to shorten parole to a maximum of two years, down from five years for felonies, and let ex-felons earn their way off supervision in just a year, or 18 months for sex offenders. Read More

COVID-19 Fears Shut Down Piedmont’s Traditional 4th Of July Celebrations

PIEDMONT — The 55th annual July 4 parade and related events in Piedmont have been canceled due to public health concerns related to the novel coronavirus, city officials have announced. “As disappointing as it is to cancel one of our beloved traditions, we want to take every precaution to keep our community safe and healthy,” Piedmont said in an announcement. “Hosting the parade and party not only has the potential to violate social distancing measures, it would also put our police officers, firefighters, and many other city employees at risk.” Other cancellations include the annual party in the park, and neighborhood block parties, with the city saying it will not issue street closure permits. Officials will reconsider the street closure prohibition if state guidelines change, however. Read More

Contra Costa County Issues New Order Allowing Outdoor Vehicle Gatherings Such As Graduations, Religious Services

MARTINEZ — Contra Costa County health officials issued a health order Friday that will allow outdoor gatherings to resume provided that attendees remain in their vehicles. The order, which goes into effect May 19, will offer a new gathering option for events like religious services and academic graduation ceremonies that have been canceled or moved online as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Gatherings could take place in large areas like parking lots for no more than three hours. Event hosts and staff members would be permitted to attend gatherings outside of a vehicle, but all other attendees must remain inside. Read More

Muni To Increase Service On Some Lines To Reduce Crowding

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is increasing service frequency on several Muni bus lines starting Saturday to address crowding on some routes and because the agency’s staffing availability has improved at this point in the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The 8-Bayshore, 14R Mission Rapid, 22-Fillmore, 38R-Geary Rapid, 49-Van Ness/Mission, N-Judah and T-Third bus lines will all run more frequently, while the 9R-San Bruno Rapid line will be restored next Monday and will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. The restored 9R-San Bruno Rapid bus line is meant to alleviate crowding on the 9-San Bruno line and add more service to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, according to the SFMTA. Read More