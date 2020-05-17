VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Two men were arrested Saturday afternoon on suspicion of possessing illegal firearms, including one untraceable “ghost gun” handgun, Vallejo police said.
Police were called at 3:09 p.m. Saturday to a report of two men loitering and using drugs outside an apartment building in the 1000 block of Grant Street. Officers found Devyn Coney-Jones, 25, and John Williams, 39, both from Vallejo. Police said Coney-Jones was on parole for robbery with a “search clause,” and police then searched a car associated with both men.
Found in the car were a loaded (and stolen) Glock .40 caliber handgun, a loaded “ghost gun” (no serial number) with an attached 50-round drum magazine, and another loaded Glock .40 caliber handgun, also with a 50-round drum magazine.
Officers transported both Williams and Coney-Jones to the Solano County Jail in Fairfield on suspicion of firearms offenses. Coney-Jones faces an additional charge of violation of parole.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Vallejo Police Department Crime Tip Line at (800) 488-9383.
