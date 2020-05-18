



BAY AREA (CBS SF) — The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on businesses across the region, but modifications to state and county health orders has allowed some businesses to reopen. Below is a county-by-county summary of the types of businesses that have been given the green light in the nine Bay Area counties along with links to access additional information.

The businesses listed per county are those in addition to the state’s already established list of essential businesses that have been allowed to operate throughout the shelter-in-place order including healthcare facilities, grocery stores, super markets, convenience stores and farmers markets, pharmacies, banks, laundromats, gas stations, auto service and repair shops, and restaurants and other facilities that prepare food, but only for take out and delivery.

Alameda County

As of May 18, Alameda County is allowing the reopening of retail stores (for curbside or storefront pickup and/or delivery only) and manufacturing, logistics and warehousing businesses permitted to operate under the state Resilience Roadmap. Outdoor construction and landscaping businesses were already allowed to operate under an earlier modification.

City of Berkeley

As of May 18, the city of Berkeley is allowing the reopening of retail stores (for curbside or storefront pickup and/or delivery only), childcare, manufacturing, logistics and warehousing businesses permitted to operate under the state Resilience Roadmap. Outdoor construction and landscaping businesses were already allowed to operate under an earlier modification.

Contra Costa County

As of May 19, Alameda County is allowing the reopening of retail stores (for curbside or storefront pickup and/or delivery only), childcare, manufacturing, logistics and warehousing businesses permitted to operate under the state Resilience Roadmap. Outdoor construction and landscaping businesses were already allowed to operate under an earlier modification.

Marin County

As of May 18, Alameda County is allowing the reopening of retail stores (for curbside or storefront pickup and/or delivery only) , childcare, manufacturing, logistics and warehousing businesses permitted to operate under the state Resilience Roadmap. Outdoor construction and landscaping businesses were already allowed to operate under an earlier modification.

Napa County

As of May 8, Napa County is allowing the reopening of retail stores (for curbside or storefront pickup and/or delivery only), childcare, manufacturing, logistics and warehousing businesses permitted to operate under the state Resilience Roadmap. Outdoor construction and landscaping businesses were already allowed to operate under an earlier modification. Officials with the county have started the process to move forward with expanded Phase 2 reopenings for businesses such as destination retail (including open-air shopping malls and swap meets), dine-in restaurants and schools, with modifications. However, Napa County is not among the counties that have filed for an attestation to progress to the next stage.

San Francisco County

As of May 18, San Francisco County is allowing the reopening of retail stores (for curbside or storefront pickup and/or delivery only), childcare, manufacturing, logistics and warehousing businesses permitted to operate under the state Resilience Roadmap. Outdoor construction and landscaping businesses were already allowed to operate under an earlier modification.

San Mateo County

As of May 18, San Mateo County is allowing the reopening of retail stores (for curbside or storefront pickup and/or delivery only), childcare, manufacturing, logistics and warehousing businesses permitted to operate under the state Resilience Roadmap. Outdoor construction and landscaping businesses were already allowed to operate under an earlier modification.

Santa Clara County

As of May 22, Santa Clara County is allowing the reopening of retail stores (for curbside or storefront pickup and/or delivery only), childcare, manufacturing, logistics and warehousing businesses permitted to operate under the state Resilience Roadmap. The county will also allow for the reopening of outdoor business establishments such as outdoor museums and botanical gardens on that date. Outdoor construction and landscaping businesses were already allowed to operate under an earlier modification.

Solano County

As of May 8, Solano County is allowing the reopening of retail stores (for curbside or storefront pickup and/or delivery only), childcare, pet grooming, manufacturing, logistics and warehousing businesses permitted to operate under the state Resilience Roadmap. Outdoor construction and landscaping businesses were already allowed to operate under an earlier modification.

Sonoma County

As of May 8, Solano County is allowing the reopening of retail stores (for curbside or storefront pickup and/or delivery only), childcare, pet grooming, manufacturing, logistics and warehousing businesses permitted to operate under the state Resilience Roadmap. As of May 12, Solano County is allowing the reopening of outdoor business establishments such as outdoor museums, botanical gardens, car washes, and dog walking services to operate, as well as allowing office where teleworking is not possible to reopen. Outdoor construction and landscaping businesses were already allowed to operate under an earlier modification.

