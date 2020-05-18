Comments
CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) – A home was on fire Monday night in the unincorporated Alameda County community of Castro Valley, fire officials said.
An advisory was issued at 9:58 p.m. for the fire at Lawrence and Joseph drives.
Fire officials said the fire has extended into the attic. The officials are asking people to avoid the area.
Working Fire on Lawrence Drive & Joseph Dr in Castro Valley. Crews working to extinguish the fire that's extended into the attic. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/CGtZdL9p7Z
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) May 19, 2020
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.