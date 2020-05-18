Shelter-In-PlaceFind out what's now open in your county
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Castro Valley, Fire, House fire

CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) – A home was on fire Monday night in the unincorporated Alameda County community of Castro Valley, fire officials said.

An advisory was issued at 9:58 p.m. for the fire at Lawrence and Joseph drives.

Fire officials said the fire has extended into the attic. The officials are asking people to avoid the area.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments