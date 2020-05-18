



HOUSTON (CBS SF/ AP) — Former manager Art Howe, who spent seven years at the helm of the ‘Moneyball’ A’s, winning 600 regular-season games, has been released from a Houston hospital where treatment for his COVID-19 infection required a stay in the Intensive Care Unit.

But it will be a while before he can enjoy a good meal.

“Relief, back in my own bedroom. It’s just sweet,” the 73-year-old Howe said. “It was a long five days or so. I’m finally feeling a little bit better. Still not able to eat real good, taste buds are giving me a hard time. It’s just nice to be back home and hopefully continue to progress.”

Howe will be isolated at home for another week or two.

Best known as the manager of the “Moneyball” Oakland Athletics playoff teams in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Howe confirmed Thursday night he has been dealing with the illness since first feeling symptoms of COVID-19 on May 3. He went to the hospital by ambulance Tuesday.

Howe spent 12 seasons in the majors as a player, primarily at second base and third base. He played for Pittsburgh (1974-75) and Houston (1976-82), but missed the 1983 season with an injury before playing two more years for St. Louis (1984-85). Howe hit .260 with 43 home runs and 293 RBIs. His only postseason homer in three playoff trips came in the 1981 NL Division Series against Los Angeles.

He began his big league managerial career with the Astros in 1989 and led them for five seasons. Howe, whose managerial record is 1,129-1,137, most recently served as Texas’ bench coach during the 2007 and ’08 seasons.

The A’s family has been hit pretty hard during the current outbreak.

Miguel Marte, a former minor league player with the Oakland A’s organization, died from complications from COVID-19 at the start of May.

A prospect from the Dominican Republic, Marte played in the A’s farm system from 2008 through 2012. He was 30 years old and is survived by wife, Jasmin, and his two children.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” the team said in a social media post.

The A’s posted a link to a GoFundMe fundraiser organized by Marte’s loved ones, and the team has donated $1,000.

In late March, A’s minor league manager Webster Garrison was hospitalized in Louisiana due to the coronavirus. Garrison, who was slated to manage the organization’s rookie ball affiliate in the Arizona League, is recovering after spending more than three weeks on a ventilator, according to his fiancee.