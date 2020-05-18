SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — It’s the first in-depth look at how San Francisco restaurants are doing since shelter in place orders suddenly shut businesses down.

The Golden Gate Restaurant Association survey representing more than 400 restaurants in the Bay Area paints a dire picture. The numbers reaffirm the future of so many restaurants may be in trouble.

The phone rang just 15 times at Chouquets in Pacific Heights all day on Sunday. Business isn’t booming for restaurants.

“It’s a really bad situation these days but to see all the people who are supporting us it gives us so much hope and I’m glad I have a job,” said Sofia Salahmars.

Newly released numbers by the GGRA show 60% of restaurants are losing money by staying open, and nearly two-thirds have laid off 50% or more of its employees.

“You know, small businesses can’t afford to run a deficit. We are not the federal government,” said Laurie Thomas of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, and owner of Rose’s Cafe and Belga in San Francisco.

“It’s sad it’s not something you would ever want to wish for especially when they are your favorite you experience it for the first time and it’s amazing and you’re not going to be able to experience it again,” said Colby Carpenter, a first time patron of Chouquets.

A staff of just six now works at Pane e Vino Trattoria on Union Street in the Cow Hollow district in San Francisco. Carlos Pillado managed a team of 20 before the pandemic hit.

“We went through April and May but what’s gonna happen in June July August we have no idea. The business as it is now is not sustainable,” said Pillado.

More than half of restaurants surveyed laid off all of its employees.

Even when they re-open at limited capacities, 79% of owners are worried about getting sued if a customer or employee was to catch COVID-19 and track it, to their restaurants.

“This all or nothing. You have to gamble. You have to open the door and do your best and trust people and do it. We are all on the same boat,” said Pillado.

More than 60% of restaurants say they plan to reopen regardless of how limited the seating capacity will be.

The association also concludes restaurants will need help sourcing and paying for PPE. It’s also pushing for the use of public outdoor space to seat guests that will provide additional revenue.