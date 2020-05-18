Comments
NAPA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Boaters will now be able to enjoy more of the outdoors in Napa County as Lake Berryessa reopened Saturday with restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
There is a catch, only people who live together will be allowed on the same boat. Still, locals are excited to get out of the house for Memorial Day weekend.
“Obviously we feel like boating is a great way to social distance and still get fresh air and get out. And we trust that our customers are responsible,” said Chad Frazier, general manager of the Markley Cove Resort.
Boaters will also be required to have boats inspected for invasive species before launching.
Limited RV camping will also be allowed at the lake starting Monday.
You must log in to post a comment.