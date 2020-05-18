REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — An 18-year-old Redwood City teen was being held on attempted murder charges early Monday after he allegedly stabbed a family member during an argument, authorities said.
Redwood City police said officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Oakridge Dr. at 4:50 p.m. Saturday on a report of a stabbing that had just occurred.
Arriving officers located a victim in front of the residence and suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen. The suspect, who is a relative of the victim, was identified as Tyler Passanisi and was located inside the residence.
The unnamed victim was transported to Stanford Hospital and was being treated Monday for life-threatening injuries.
Passanisi, who was detained and arrested at the scene without incident, has been booked into the San Mateo County Jail on a charge of attempted murder.
Investigators said the weapon used to stab the victim was a kitchen knife, which was recovered at the scene.
Anyone that may have additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Redwood City Police Detective Sergeant Nick Perna at 650-780-7672 or the Redwood City Police Department’s Tip Line at 650-780-7107.
