SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Nearly three months into their intensive battle against the coronavirus, a coalition of San Francisco Bay Area health officials released a promising report card Monday on the current status of the disease in the region and issued a new order to reopen more of the regional economy.

In a joint announcement Monday, the public health officers from Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties, along with the City of Berkeley, issued an order allowing retail establishments to offer storefront pick-up, and also allows the manufacturing, warehousing, and logistical operations that support retail to resume.

Since the illness was first detected in Santa Clara County, the 10-county San Francisco Bay Area region has had more than 10,800 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and nearly 400 deaths.

Santa Clara has been the hardest hit county with 2,453 confirmed cases by Monday morning and 135 deaths. While the toll has been steep, the Bay Area health officials said, there are reasons for optimism.

“Thanks to the steadfast commitment of our residents to stay home, practice social distancing, and follow public health guidance, we have seen sustained progress on several key indicators regarding containment of COVID-19,” the joint release said. “This has remained true a full incubation period after the reopening of construction, outdoor businesses, and certain outdoor activities on May 4.”

In addition, starting Tuesday retail stores in Contra Costa County may offer curbside sales or other outdoor pickups of orders as long as they abide by certain safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Stores may not display merchandise for sale on tables or otherwise outside the stores. Customers may not enter the store or interior of any indoor shopping mall. Stores must also employ reasonable measures to require customers to comply with social distancing requirements.

“While this is not a return to normal, it is one step in that direction” said Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County’s health officer. “We will be closely monitoring the effects of allowing curbside retail on the spread of COVID-19 in the community.”

Further businesses have been given to green light to open with social distancing restrictions in San Francisco, San Mateo, Sonoma and Marin counties.

The massive Telsa assembly plant in Fremont has also been given the approval to go to full operations this week with social distancing measures in place.

Region-wide progress on the COVID-19 indicators jointly set by Bay Area health officers included:

The trend of new cases of COVID-19 has been stable or decreasing, even with increased testing

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is stable or declining, and hospital capacity is sufficient for both COVID-19 patients and other patients who need hospital care

More COVID-19 tests are being performed in our region each day

Hospitals are reporting improved supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), though shortages continue in certain healthcare settings

There is increased capacity for case investigation and contact tracing.

“While much work remains to be done, in light of this progress, we are issuing a new order today that allows retail establishments to offer storefront pick-up, and also allows the manufacturing, warehousing, and logistical operations that support retail to resume,” the joint statement said. “We are counting on these businesses to consistently follow social distancing protocols and public health guidance to protect their employees and customers as these activities resume.”

But the health officials said there was still some time before an all-clear and lifting of all restrictions can be issued. They remind residents that the current shelter-in-place order remains in effect at least until May 31.

“As we reopen certain sectors, Bay Area residents are still required by health order to stay home as much as possible, wear face coverings, and follow the precautions that have helped the region make progress to slow the spread of COVID-19,” the statement read.