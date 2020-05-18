SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — One man was dead and a second hospitalized Sunday evening following a stabbing in San Jose’s East Foothills neighborhood, authorities said.

In an email to KPIX 5, San Jose police Officer Gina Tepoorten said the violent incident took place at around 7:55 p.m. in the the 400 block of N. Capitol Ave.

Arriving officers discovered two adult male victims suffering from at least one stab wound each. The victims were transported to a local hospital where one of the men was pronounced deceased a short time later. The other victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after it confirms notifies next to kin. This is San Jose’s 12th homicide of 2020.

No suspects have been identified or apprehended. The motive and circumstances surrounding the stabbing remain under investigation.

It was the second stabbing in San Jose on Sunday.

Tepoorten said officers were called at 4:08 p.m. Sunday to a liquor store in the 1000 block of Leigh Avenue, just off the Southwest Expressway, where they found the man suffering from at least one stab wound. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man who was last seen walking south from the crime scene

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ali Miri or Detective Gabriel Cuenca of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-STOP (7867). Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.