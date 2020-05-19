MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — California Highway Patrol investigators were asking the public’s help in locating a vehicle and its driver who may have played a role in a fatal Highway 4 accident.

The CHP said officers responded to a reports of a collision on I-680 southbound, north of Highway 4 in Martinez, on March 6 at approximately 5:25 a.m.

The victim of the collision was driving a 1990’s blue Toyota Corolla, that had spun out across the lanes of traffic and collided with a light pole and tree on the right shoulder area.

The driver was not responsive and transported to John Muir Hospital. He died days later due to his injuries from the collision.

A witness told officers they saw a vehicle bump into the Toyota, which caused it to go out of control resulting in the crash, and then flee the scene.

The vehicle was described as being a dark-colored sedan with oversized rims. The witness was unable to see the make or model. They also related they saw it approaching quickly through their rear view mirror and moving in and out of the traffic lanes just before the crash.

If you were traveling on I-680 southbound in this location on March 6 between about 5:20 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. and may have witnessed the collision (either just before, at the moment of the crash, or just after) or think you remember seeing a dark colored lowered sedan with oversized rims in the same location, or any information that could help in this investigation, please contact the Contra Costa CHP in Martinez at (925) 646-4980. Ask for Investigating Officer Lane and leave your contact info for him.